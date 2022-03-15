Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that the county had an increase in the last week in reported COVID-19 cases, averaging 22 new cases a day.
“Our rate has increased up to an average of 22 cases per day compared to 17 in the prior week. These numbers are still relatively low but should be a reminder to us to be cautious,” Sims said.
The county added a total of 157 new cases of COVID-19 this week, 37 more cases than the week before. Though only one new fatality was reported this week from the virus, down from three last week.
“Take care of yourself and be respectful of those around you. If you feel ill, stay home. If you have symptoms and they seem severe or if you have any underlying conditions, contact your doctor,” Sims said, “Please remember those who have lost loved ones in your prayers.”
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week in Texas rose to 31,965, up about 5,000 compared to the previous week, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
However, the number of new deaths reported dropped to 678, down about a third from the previous week.