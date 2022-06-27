Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county’s new COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise this week, along with local hospitalizations from the virus.
“Let these increasing numbers be a strong reminder to us to avoid crowds, practice good hygiene and get tested and treated if you're not feeling well. This current strain going around doesn't seem to cause terrible effects but still should be avoided if possible,” Sims said.
The county added 115 new cases of the virus last week, averaging 16 new cases per day. COVID-19 cases in the region have been slowly climbing, with last week averaging nine new cases per day, and the week before six per day.
The county is also up to 55 percent hospitalization rate for the virus locally, up from 34 percent the week before.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University rose once again in Texas the past week, with 61,682 reported — up 28 percent from the previous week, though deaths dropped sharply to 66.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas hospitals rose to 2,055, up 17.6 percent from the previous week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.