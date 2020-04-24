JEFFERSON — A mobile testing team will be on-site in Marion County Sunday, April 26, offering free COVID-19 testing to residents.
Testing will be available in Marion County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kellyville Community Center, located at 130 Park Road, in Jefferson.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said the opportunity is a blessing, considering the fact that residents have had to travel to larger surrounding areas that offer testing.
“Quite some time I’ve asked for something like this and Marion County doesn’t have the capability or the resource,” the county judge said.
“This is being done by the state of Texas through the Texas Department of Emergency Management. They’re blanketing most of Texas with these sites,” said LaFleur.
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT). According to the governor’s office, the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state, providing greater access to medical testing.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 1-512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Judge LaFleur said he’s been in close contact with House District 9 State Representative Chris Paddie, who has worked diligently with him on getting access to testing, locally.
“It’s very needed here in Marion County because we have no hospital,” said LaFleur. “We don’t necessarily have a medical doctor operating in Marion County. We have a clinic here. We have a physician’s assistant here that works under a doctor. But we have no place here to get testing, so it’s definitely a blessing for the people in Marion County to have the opportunity for testing in Marion County.”
To register, call 512-883-2400 or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.