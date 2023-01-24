COVID-19 cases reported last week for both Harrison County and Texas have continued to decline, with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reporting this is the third week in a row for new cases to decline locally.
37 new cases of the virus were reported this week in the region, averaging five new cases per day. This is down from last weeks average of seven.
Hospitalization numbers have remained the same at 81 patients.
"Staying home if you're not feeling well and avoiding those with symptoms will help keep our numbers low. Let's keep the trend lower going," Sims said.
State
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas during the past week reported to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University was 26,996, down about a third from the previous week, with 270 new deaths, up from 148.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Service, totaled 2,837, which was down 17 percent from the previous week. However, community members should keep in mind that only reported cases are tallied. People who test positive with a home test kit likely are never reported.