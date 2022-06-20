According to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims the county’s COVID-19 new case numbers for the past week have risen steadily, as well as the local hospitalization rate due to the virus.
“I hear of a number of other cases which are likely not getting reported,” Sims said, “Fortunately the current strain going around has not caused a fatality.”
A total of 60 new confirmed cases were reported this past week, averaging nine new cases per day. This is up from an average of six new cases the week before.
Additionally, the hospitalization rate has grown from 23 percent to 34 percent in the past week.
“ Please let this be an encouragement to be cautious and seek medical help if you're not feeling well,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week in Texas stayed fairly steady at 48,073, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
However, new deaths rose sharply to 454, compared to 77 reported the previous week. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,747 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, up for the second straight week.