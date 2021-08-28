JEFFERSON — Those wishing to get a COVID-19 vaccine or students needing immunizations may attend a vaccine clinic set for Tuesday at each of the Jefferson ISD campuses.
Aurora Concepts LLC will be conducting the vaccinations and immunizations while Jefferson ISD campuses will serve as the hosting sites on Tuesday.
Jefferson ISD Nurse Jennifer Carnley said Friday Aurora Concepts LLC comes each school year to offer immunizations for students and this year, also decided to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well.
“They come every year but this is the first time for them to offer the COVID-19 vaccine here,” Carnley said. “Both the immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on Tuesday.”
Carnley said those wishing to receive either the Pfizer vaccination or student immunizations should register in advance online and bring their medical insurance information with them when they come Tuesday.
The clinics will run at each of the district’s campuses, including the primary, elementary, junior high and high school campuses, at different times Tuesday.
The clinic will run from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Jefferson Primary School, located at 304 West Broadway Street. The clinic will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Elementary School, located at 301 West Harrison Street. The Clinic will run from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Jefferson High School, located at 1 Bulldog Drive and the clinic will wrap up from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Junior High School, located at 804 North Alley Street.
Carnley said those who bring proof of medical insurance for the immunizations will have their insurance billed. Those who are not insured will pay $10 per shot, up to 18 years old. Those aged 19-years-old and above will pay self pay prices for immunizations.
For the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Carnley said participants should bring proof of medical insurance and their insurance will be billed. Those without insurance will not pay a cost for the vaccination.
Participants for the immunizations clinic should pre-register online at https://form.jotform.com/auroraconcepts/student-vaccine-consent?School=Jefferson%20ISD
Participants for the Pfizer vaccine should pre-register online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/auroraconcepts/covid-consent