The Marshall Public Library located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall will open for curbside services starting today, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
“The Marshall Public Library is thrilled to offer curbside services again beginning on Friday, May 1. We have missed seeing our library friends, but the library closure was to safeguard our community. Curbside services at this time will allow patrons to continue to meet their recreational, educational, and information reading needs,” shared Library Director Anna Lane.
To check out items, visit the “Quick Clicks” section at http://www.marshalltexas.net/departments/library to find the online catalog. After clicking on the catalog icon, enter the library number and PIN to access an account. If a PIN is not available, please call the library for assistance. During a search, click “Reserve This Item.” If a patron is having computer issues, please call the library staff for assistance. When an order is ready for curbside, the patron will receive a call from the library staff.
To receive curbside service of items, park on the east side of the library, the side with the book drop.
Call the library at 903-935-4465 and have the library card or photo ID ready to verify identity.
All returns of library materials may be collected in the book drop 24 hours a day or at curbside when picking up new items.
During curbside services, the library will extend due dates and will not assess library fines. As a reminder, Wi-Fi is still available in the library parking lot. Please allow at least 24 hours for library staff to locate and pack materials for curbside service. Some materials may not be immediately available due to sanitation procedures, and check-out limits do apply.
For more information, contact info@marshallpubliclibrary.org or 903-935-4465.