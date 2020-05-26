Staff Reports
Marshall Economic Development Corporation in collaboration with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce launched marshalldirectory.com, an area online directory that enables local businesses across the region to communicate with customers for free in real time.
The online directory, a product called ZoomBusiness, and was created by GIS Planning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an interactive, mobile-responsive mapping directory for communities based on Google Maps that ensures customers can find open restaurants, stores, and services in their region at no charge.
Marshall EDC made the initial product investment and the Chamber will help maintain the directory. The directory is open to all verified business in Harrison County.
Rush Harris, CEcD, Director of Business Services for Marshall EDC, worked with GIS Planning to implement the directory.
“There have been and will continue to be changes which affect business due to COVID-19. We need a dynamic tool that works at the speed of business to reduce confusion and uncertainty and allow local businesses to reach their customers. We believe this tool provides the best option for all local businesses,” Harris said.
Businesses can list themselves for free at marshalldirectory.com to help residents find the businesses and services they need as well as add customized details including websites, modified hours, delivery or curbside pickup options, promotions and gift card stimulus programs.
Residents can search marshalldirectory.com for area businesses by categories, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, health facilities, hardware stores, pet stores and automotive shops, among others.
Stacia Runnels, Executive Director of the Marshall Chamber was enthusiastic to support local business in Harrison County:
“The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and Marshall EDC will continue to support local businesses in other ways, but when the time is right, we want to bring our residents back safelyto the restaurants, shops and services that make our community so unique.Local businesses need every advantage they can get, and this tool will assist their customers to reach them in a safe manner.
They just need to add their business information and spread the word to their customers.”
Within East Texas, marshalldirectory.com is the first implementation of the regional COVID-19 recovery directory. The ZoomBusiness tool has been deployed in over 30 communities across North American since the new online GIS mapping tool launched April 22nd.
The online directory currently features over 150 local businesses. That number is expected to quickly rise as business owners input data. Listings can be edited by businesses as needed. Call the Marshall Chamber (903) 935-7868 if you have questions or need help.
“According to FEMA, up to 40% of small businesses never reopen after a major disaster. With ZoomBusiness, we want to help make sure the local restaurants, retailers and service providers that define local communities are still there to serve area residents when this pandemic is over,” Alissa Sklar, Vice President of Marketing for GIS Planning said.
Following the COVID-19 recovery, data experts at GIS Planning forecast continued use of the directory to promote small and medium-sized businesses across North America.
Upload your business to engage with you customers at marshalldirectory.com.