LONGVIEW — Doctors and nurses at both Longview area hospitals will be treated to lunch by Cajun Tex Hallsville restaurant this week, thanks to a donation from the City of Hallsville.
Cajun Tex Owner Johnny Horne delivered 50 lunches to Longview Regional Medical Center doctors and nurses on Wednesday after an anonymous donor gave money to the city of Hallsville for them to sponsor the lunches.
Horne’s restaurant will deliver 50 more lunches to doctors and nurses at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview today, in an effort to thank the front line workers for their diligence in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
“It’s all about helping community, not making profit, but helping others,” Horne said Wednesday.
Horne’s restaurant provided the lunches at cost.
“Longview Regional Medical Center appreciates their abundance of generosity that our community continues to show towards our healthcare team,” LRMC spokeswoman Libby Bryson said on Wednesday of the city of Hallsville. “We feel blessed and our team considers it a great privilege to be on the front lines caring for East Texas.”