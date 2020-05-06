Thanks to the outpour of support from the community Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, like many others, survived the economic downturn of the global COVID-19 crisis and has been paying it forward, teaming up with local churches to serve free meals to the community.
“You hear the news, constantly people are out of work, they don’t have any food; and I’ve seen big companies giving all this stuff and I’m like: ‘Why not me?’” Don Juan co-owner, Jesse Peralta, told the News Messenger of why he decided to give back.
Most recently, the Marshall restaurant hosted a drive-thru meal service at St. Joseph Catholic Church where they gave away 500 free meals to anyone in need.
Continuing their gratitude, the restaurant is teaming up with Woodlawn Baptist Church this Saturday, May 9, donating 200 free meals for a “Bless Our Community Food Distribution”.
For this Saturday’s “Bless Our Community Food Distribution,” the church will deliver the free meals to Woodlawn community members, including the elderly, shut-ins and families with financial struggles, from 3 to 5 p.m. The donated meals will also be available for pickup at the church for community members in need.
Peralta said it’s just a blessing to be able to give back, particularly during a time when he saw himself having to lay off employees for the first time, and face a potential closure of his doors.
“This was a blessing for me,” Peralta said of being able to be a blessing to the community in the midst of crisis.
Offering Hope
Peralta said he thought of the initial St. Joseph free meal service idea after seeing his business suffer tremendously, and then bounce back again.
“When all this happened a month ago, the government shutdown the restaurants,” said Peralta, noting he co-owns three Don Juan locations —Marshall, Jefferson and Hughes Springs — with his brothers, Alex and Marcos.
“I was thinking about closing this restaurant, too,” Peralta recalled.
“(That) Saturday we were slow and Saturday and Sunday I was thinking about closing the next week,” he recalled. “Me and my partners, my brothers, we decided this is not going to happen. This is going to shutdown the restaurants.”
When he arrived to work the following week, business was still slow. The future looked bleak.
“People were telling me: ‘Please don’t shut down Don Juan’s; we love Don Juan’s,” Peralta recalled.
A positive person, the 44-year-old business owner said he was trying to be optimistic. That particular week, a customer came in from Sullivan Funeral Home and offered to help promote the restaurant on social media. The offer helped tremendously, and gave Peralta some hope.
“He came in from nowhere. He came with another gentleman and he told he’s trying to promote everybody,” Peralta recalled. “He changed everything in my mind.”
Peralta said he appreciates the customer’s encouraging words.
“He said: ‘Don’t give up,’” Peralta recalled. “I was like it’s too late; it’s not going to work out. But people started coming in.
“He made a difference to me to keep open this restaurant,” said Peralta.
Peralta said after the customer did a live video promotion at the restaurant, the phone started ringing off the hook.
“It was crazy with people coming in and then we had a problem. I never had this problem before — the phone was ringing — a lot!” Peralta said, sharing he was tickled pink.
He was even more elated to be able to bring some employees back.
“Like I said I laid some people off, which was something I’d never done. So I called back some employees from the kitchen and the waitress,” he shared.
“You cannot imagine the people that walked in the door that really appreciated we were open,” said Peralta. “They gave the tips to the girls. It was getting crazy, but the good crazy. We then ran out of to-go boxes because I didn’t order anything. I didn’t prepare for that,” he said of the influx. “I couldn’t handle the job. It was different and I was excited, but the same time it was stressful.”
The process was new for the business, much like for every other restaurant trying to find unique ways to keep the doors open amidst the pandemic.
Business had boomed so dramatically that the restaurant ended up getting an extra phone line to take orders.
“They were taking orders to go and pick it up, making it easy for everyone,” said Peralta. “The business started getting (better); I started getting people back in. The government helped bring my employees back.
“I said: ‘(Since) I got a little money and I can let my employees back, you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to treat people,’” Peralta said of how he derived at the idea.
Being a blessing
Peralta said his goal for the first food drive at St. Joseph was to initially feed 300. He was overjoyed when they surpassed it, providing food to 500.
Peralta said his family was all onboard with the idea, and he gained a lot of support from fellow businesses and individuals, wanting to contribute.
“My phone was blowing up, like it’s a good thing you’re doing it,” said Peralta.
“I’ve just been blessed,” he said. “I just got this feeling that I feel blessed.”
Meals delivered to the cars consisted of fajitas, rice and beans and Don Juan’s famous chicken enchiladas, Pico de gallo, salsa and tortillas.
Peralta said he was happy to be able to feed families up to six and even one person who had a family of 10.
“My goal was not to give one meal for one person because I knew families had kids,” he said.
Peralta thanked his family, friends and contributing businesses and the church for helping him pull off his idea, particularly since they were exploring unchartered waters.
“It was so fast. I’ve never done it before. I was dreaming what I was going to do. It happened like my dream,” he said, sharing how amazing it felt.
Peralta said it felt good to have the preacher bless the food and give encouraging words as well at the first feeding.
“He said some stuff they liked and I needed it: ‘What can we do for others; don’t expect everything for you and don’t you give up,’” Peralta recalled.
Peralta is glad that he didn’t give up as all Don Juan locations were excited to reopen for dine-in this past Friday, May 1.