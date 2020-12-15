East Texas area school districts are reporting a high number of both student and staff members out of school on quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Students sent home to quarantine, either due to contact tracing or after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, continue their education online through virtual classes that were set up in the spring following the closure of schools.
The Texas Education Agency does not allow school districts to close a campus due to student absences. Staff and teacher absences are the only reason a district is allowed to close a campus.