East Texas school district superintendents on Friday discussed their reactions to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s executive order that has closed all state schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It would be hard to imagine the burden of responsibility our governor feels at this point to keep everyone in the state of Texas as safe and healthy as possible during this time,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said Friday. “That being said, I applaud the efforts of our leadership, both the governor and the commissioner of education, in doing all they can do during this unprecedented time to keep education, businesses and the economy going as much as possible and keep our kids and families safe.”
Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said he respects the governor’s difficult decision on Friday to close schools, including colleges and universities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“I’m sure Gov. Abbott has a wealth of resources and people who are advising him on all this, which should help guide him regarding his decisions,” Barnwell said. “He’s decided it is better for schools to remain closed through the rest of this school year, and I respect that and plan to adhere to his directive/order.”
Abbott was under increasing pressure from teachers unions and associations to close schools for the remainder of the year and allow teachers to focus on preparing for the fall semester when the 2020-21 school year will begin.
For the remainder of this school year, school districts will continue to educate students remotely through online and video instruction.
“The health and safety of students and faculty should be a top priority,” Elysian Fields ISD Superintendent Maynard Chapman said Friday. “Therefore, Elysian Fields ISD will support Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and continue doing the best we can to continue educating students remotely.”
Waskom ISD new Superintendent Rae Ann Patty said her district will continue to do the same.
“We believe Gov. Abbott is making a lot of difficult decisions during this time,” Patty said. “He, like many others, are seeking expert opinions and doing what they believe is best for the people in Texas. Waskom ISD will continue providing instruction to educate our students at home and to help ensure everyone remains safe during the quarantine.”
Texas Education Agency Commissioner of Education Mike Morath is set to give superintendents direction next week on how to proceed with senior and end of school year events, like graduation, going forward.
“We will be listening next week to see what type of guidance we are given related to graduation from the commissioner’s office,” Collum said. “We will be honoring and recognizing our seniors in some manner the best way we possibly can given the current situation. We have plans to host a graduation ceremony of some sort; whether that be traditional or some type of virtual graduation is still yet to be determined.”
Collum’s fellow East Texas superintendents on Friday agreed that this year’s seniors, who have already had their final years of public education altered by the pandemic, will have their special night.
“Once it is safe to gather in crowds again, we will have a plan for graduation,” Patty said. “We love the class of 2020 and want to make this event special and unique for them.”
Barnwell agreed that Bulldog seniors would have their night for memories.
“Gov. Abbott indicated during his press conference that Commissioner Morath will be sharing some information with superintendents next week regarding guidance related to graduation and other large gatherings/events,” Barnwell said. “I know this....we plan to provide a graduation ceremony of some kind for our seniors.....even if we have to back it up a few months later.”
Chapman agreed on Friday.
“When, Commissioner Mike Morath provides further guidance for high school graduation, we will plan accordingly. At this moment, we are still planning to have a high school graduation,” Chapman said.