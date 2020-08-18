Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with 11 recoveries during his daily 4 p.m. update.
Over the weekend a record number of recoveries was seen.
“Let’s keep our guard up so these numbers will keep going down,” Sims said Sunday.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began sits at 752, resulting in 35 fatalities, 656 recoveries and 61 remaining active cases.
MARION
On Tuesday, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported 136 cumulative cases, nine fatalities, 117 recoveries and 10 active cases.
He urged residents to continue to pray.
STATEWIDE
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Tuesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,500,645 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 550,232 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 10,250 have resulted in death and 415,903 have recovered, for a total of 124,079 active cases.