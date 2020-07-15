Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced, on Wednesday, eight new COVID-19 cases, one of which was from a long-term care facility, and seven recoveries.
Sims noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 471 positive cases, 32 have ended in death, 299 have been recoveries, and 140 are considered active cases.
Marshall-Harrison County Health District informed that the Department of State Health Services updates the numbers of tests administered, per county, on its COVID-19 database.
“If you would like the information on COVID 19 testing for Harrison County the information is available at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata.aspx (and) click on Cumulative Tests over Time by County,” Health District officials instructed.
As of Tuesday, July 14, the Texas DSHS had reported a total of 6,367 cumulative tests for Harrison County.
“The Marshall Harrison County Health District has been working with providers in Harrison County to compile COVID 19 testing data for the past few months,” Health District officials said. “The data is based on provider self-reported information and does not include county of residence on negative and pending testing.
“While we strive to provide the most accurate information as possible, we understand the limitations of this self-reported data collection. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports this data and is able to get the information from testing facilities and providers electronically/automatically from outside of our county,” Health District officials said.
All data is provisional and subject to change over time. Cumulative test totals include tests performed by public labs (Laboratory Response Network) and non-public labs (commercial labs, hospitals, physician offices, and drive-thru sites) reported electronically and non-electronically.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Wednesday, 247 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,924,288 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 282,365 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,432 have resulted in death and 149,276 have recovered, for a total of 129,657 active cases.