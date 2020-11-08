Elysian Fields Elementary School will be closed and switching to virtual learning beginning Monday through Friday, Nov. 20 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the district announced Sunday evening.
All other campus will remain open and with their regular schedules.
"We do not make this decision lightly and fully recognize it presents significant challenges to families in the district," Superintendent Maynard Chapman said. "However, we are hopeful that these measures will better ensure the long-term health and safety of our children, staff, and the Elysian Fields community."
The elementary school campus will be closed the week of Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving Break, and school will resume on Nov. 30.
In a letter to parents, Chapman said elementary students will begin the switch to virtual learning at 8 a.m. Monday. The district is asking parents to contact the campus Monday if they have questions regarding the switch to virtual learning for elementary students.
The district said it would also be deeply sanitizing the elementary campus ahead of its re-opening.