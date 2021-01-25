Elysian Fields Independent School District dismissed students from all campuses Monday morning as a matter of safety due to COVID-19.
Administrators said all campuses and district offices will be closed to students until Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“This brief switch to virtual learning is being done out of an abundance of caution due to some COVID-19 positives and resulting close-contact quarantines recently in our district,” EFISD administrators announced on the district’s Facebook page.
Students were released at 10:15 a.m. Monday.
“Teachers and staff will continue to report to work and will switch to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 26,” the district indicated.
Parents with questions regarding virtual learning for their student are urged to contact their child’s teacher or campus administration for more information.