Allie Hayes and Rylie Golden, soon-to-be 5th graders at Elysian Fields Elementary, found a way to give back to their community during the middle of global health crisis.
Both girls said that they love animals, and it is because of that love that they decided to raise money for the Marshall Animal Shelter to help during the Covid-19 crisis.
With some help from Hayes’ older sister and her friends, the girls constructed and decorated a booth out of cardboard boxes to sell lemonade and hot dogs with proceeds being donated to the shelter.
They set up their stand in the Pond Estates subdivision and raised over $400 in one day.
The girls donated all the gifted food, bowls, and toys to the Marshall Animal Shelter and the profit from their booth, $393, to the Friends of Marshall Animals Foster program.
Marshall Mayor Teri Brown made a special trip to the shelter to congratulate the young girls on their successful venture this week.
“Friends of Marshall Animals has done a great job finding homes for the animals while the shelter was shut down during the Covid-19 crisis. If if weren’t for them, adoptions would have ground to a halt,” said Shelter Director Shelly Godwin. “I know they’ve spent a lot on care and vetting so this donation is going to be a huge help in continuing those efforts. The girl’s timing couldn’t have been more perfect for this fundraiser because the need is definitely there right now, big time”.
Hayes and Golden want to thank their families and the community of Elysian Fields for their generosity and support for the fundraiser.
Mother, Megan Golden, said “As a parent and teacher, I am so proud of these two girls. Their willingness to help is inspiring. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.“
Godwin said that due to the shelter being closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the need right now for support for the shelter, and organizations like the Friends of Marshall Animals couldn’t be greater.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that another local group stepping up to help during this time is Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Marshall, Dr. Sheryl Fogle, and Dayspring volunteers who donated two truckloads of dog food to the shelter last week.
Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center of Marshall is a registered nonprofit, 501©3 organization. The therapeutic horsemanship program implemented uses equestrian activities, such as riding, saddling, feeding, and caring for the horses, all while reducing physical and mental trauma.
Other benefits include increased self-esteem, confidence, and independence through this bonding with the horse, and seeing that nothing is impossible. For more information on Dayspring TEC and their upcoming camps, please contact Dr. Sheryl Fogle at (817) 980-2535.
“The support of local rescues and community members has been outstanding as our Shelter has faced this pandemic. Donations such as these are greatly appreciated. As a shelter, we take the opportunity to share these resources with our rescues when we can as they have helped find homes for so many animals,” said Godwin.