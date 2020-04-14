WASKOM — East Texans are banding together to help keep each other safe by making homemade face masks for workers to wear as they go about providing needed services to the community.
Waskom resident Della Alford said two Waskom quilting groups, Waskom Quilt Guild and the Faith Sewing Group joined forces last weekend to make 120 handmade face masks for East Texas Burger King workers.
East Texas Baptist University’s Mask Ministry has about two dozen volunteers cutting cloths and filter fabrics, making ties and sewing together face masks to make more than 1,000 masks throughout the next two weeks that will then be sent to ETBU graduates who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines. Some of the masks will also go to ETBU staff and faculty when they return to on-campus work.
“A lot of us group members go down to the Burger King here in Waskom a lot so we are friends with the workers and managers there,” Alford said on Monday. “They reached out and asked us if we could make them 120 masks so we went and bought the fabric in Burger King’s colors, orange, green and beige and we sewed together double layered face masks.”
The fabric and craft stores were all out of elastics to keep the masks on the workers’ heads so the quilters used ingenuity to make the masks stay secure.
“We couldn’t find any elastics anywhere so we used headbands,” Alford said. “We began last Friday and made them throughout the weekend and dropped them off last Monday.”
By making handmade masks for the workers, ETBU and the Waskom quilting groups are saving precious PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) that can be sent to frontline nurses and doctors, Alford said.
“The ETBU Marketing and Communication Department, under the leadership of Becky Davis contacted ETBU alumni healthcare professionals to ask what their needs were as they work to identify and treat COVID-19 patients,” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said on Saturday. “Hundreds of ETBU Tigers are requesting any type of personal protection equipment, from N95 masks, cloth masks, gloves, shields, and gowns as their supplies are critically low. Some ETBU nursing graduates reported they are down to only one or two N95 masks that they must attempt to clean and reuse.”
Blackburn said care packages have been prepared for those healthcare workers and will begin going out this week.
“ETBU will begin sending masks, gloves, and gowns along with care packages to our Tiger alumni serving in healthcare,” he said. “If you would like to partner with the ETBU Mask Ministry or provide support to these Tiger graduates, we welcome your contribution to advance these efforts.”