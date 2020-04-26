A newly formed Facebook group made up of East Texas residents and businesses is “adopting” Harrison county class of 2020 high school seniors in an effort to make them feel special after having their senior year interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The page’s creator, Crystal Pritchard of Marshall said she first came up with the idea after seeing a similar Facebook page in another county. As the mother of a Marshall High School class of 2020 senior herself, Pritchard said she knows first hand how badly this year’s seniors have had their most memorable year of grade school interrupted.
“These kids have missed their prom, many of them still don’t know when their graduation will be or how it will be done,” she said. “We just want to bless these seniors and show them that we love them and that we’re here for them.”
The public Facebook group, “Adopt Harrison County High School Seniors 2020” can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/162136261767730/
To participate, Pritchard said Facebook users can click the “Request to Join” tab and an administrator on the page will approve their membership.
“I have a couple of other people that are admins on the page and they help me monitor the posts and respond,” she said.
Once a member, the user can then either scroll through the posts of seniors and select a senior to “adopt,” comment on the post that they are adopting the senior and then send a private message to the senior asking for their information, including an address where they can send cards or gifts.
“I first saw this when someone invited me to join another similar group down in south east Texas,” Pritchard said. “I figured it would be good for us to have one here in Harrison county.”
Any Harrison county class of 2020 high school senior is eligible to join and post themselves up for adoption by posting a photo of themselves and giving a brief autobiography in a couple of sentences.
Group members on the page can also nominate a senior that they know of by posting a photo of the senior along with a few sentences about that senior.
As of Saturday, 329 Harrison county seniors had been “adopted” and one senior was still needing to be adopted.
Pritchard created the Facebook group on April 18 and said she will continue it through the summer to allow as many seniors as possible to be blessed.
“When someone adopts a senior, they send them a private message to get their information and they talk to them about things that they would like, maybe their favorite food or restaurant, gift cards, or maybe they’re needing something for college. We just want to show our seniors that they are loved.”
East Texas area businesses are also getting in on the action, Pritchard said.
“We have the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce helping out and we’ve had several small businesses either adopt a senior or they have posted letting seniors know about a special they are hosting at their business for them.
The group also posted tributes to honor the deceased Marshall High School seniors who would have graduated this year.
Pritchard said if there are any other area businesses that are offering anything special for seniors, they can feel free to join the group and let seniors know.
“We just want to do something special for our seniors and show our seniors that it’s going to be OK,” she said. “We want to help our seniors because they deserve the love.”