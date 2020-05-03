As elderly and the vulnerable continue to get sick and even die from COVID-19, families of those living in nursing homes and assisted living are pleading with officials to release numbers of those affected at individual facilities.
Depending on which state or county residents live in, that information may not be available. It seems confusing especially for those in Harrison County who are baffled at why there seems to be much more transparency in neighboring areas.
“I just feel like they have been secretive about everything,” said Julie Leming, whose mother was a resident of Oakwood House in Marshall until recently. Leming’s mother tested positive for the coronavirus but has since been declared recovered. “What they’re saying is the (state) department of health is telling them they can’t tell how many patients or staff members (are positive). That doesn’t make sense to me if Heritage House and others (such as Carthage nursing homes) are giving numbers and are subject to the same (regulating agency),” said Leming.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees the nursing home industry, has cited the federal privacy law HIPAA, as well as the Texas Medical Records Privacy Act in not releasing the names of those facilities or counties containing COVID-19 cases. State officials say the law constrains the release of most details.
In Texas, the only data being released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission regarding nursing homes is how many facilities throughout the state have confirmed cases and a total number of resident deaths. This information has been released to reporters through a mailing list and is not posted anywhere publicly.
As of Monday, 282 nursing homes and 85 assisted living facilities in Texas had one or more residents or staff members who tested positive for the virus. There are about 1,200 nursing homes and 2,000 assisted living facilities in the state. By Wednesday, the commission reported 242 resident deaths in nursing homes and 61 such fatalities in assisted living facilities, according to information released by the Texas Tribune.
A patchwork of public health responses across the state emerged as a result, with counties and long-term care facilities making their own decisions on how to publicize such information, whether to notify families and what to disclose.
“Depending on where you live, you will see a different response,” said Patty Ducayet, the state’s federally mandated long-term care ombudsman since 2007.
Oakwood House’s CEO and President Chris Landers confirmed April 9 that the facility did have a single case of COVID in the assisted living center. At the time, the confirmed person was not at the facility and was in the hospital, according to an earlier interview published in the News Messenger.
Since then, Landers has declined to update case numbers, citing HIPAA as the principal reason. The facility did release an inspection document from Texas Health and Human Services where they came to Oakwood House on April 13-16 and found no violations in regard to a focused infection control survey.
Confirmed through obituaries and families’ social media posts, at least three out of the seven deaths of COVID-19 in Harrison County, have been residents at Oakwood House. Deaths include R.E. Campbell, who died April 16; 89-year-old Phyllis Riney who died April 17 and 92-year-old Jonel Hickey who died April 12.
After being questioned by the News Messenger on Thursday, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District has confirmed 50 cases of COVID-19 that are related to long-term care facilities in Marshall through social media on Friday.
Heritage House in Marshall and Rehab Center announced on April 14 that they had both a positive case both of a patient and a health care worker. This information was posted on their website. Calls for current numbers were not returned.
For Marshall Manor, Administrator Linda Benson stated that as of Thursday, the facility had no positive cases. The facility has put safety measures in place similar to the majority of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, where employees are screened for high temperatures; asked about signs and symptoms; must be masked; and are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines about hand washing.
At Marshall Manor West, a different facility than Marshall Manor, family members are concerned that information was released more quickly through social media and chatter in the community than by the facility.
Heidi Hoyer, whose 94-year-old mom has Alzheimer’s and resides at Manor West, said she received a letter from the facility April 24 that there were “four more” positive cases of coronavirus inside the facility.
“I was shocked to receive a note about four more cases because we were not told before that there were any cases,” she said. “That disappointed me.”
To complicate matters for Hoyer and others, the majority of nursing facilities are not taking new patients. In the midst of a pandemic, she is looking for a new doctor for her mom’s medical care since her mom has been discharged as a patient.
“If anyone knows of a doctor able to provide care being on call 24/7 for nurses and care, please let me know,” she said.
Terry Sims, whose 70-year-old sister also resides in Marshall Manor West, was also concerned when she began hearing of cases of COVID-19 related to the facility. On April 28, Sims’ family received a call from a nurse with the facility that her sister had tested positive with COVID.
Sims’ family has not been given an answer on how many residents or workers have the virus. Calls to Marshall Manor West were not returned by press time.
Concerns about transparency in nursing homes are even greater currently since families are restricted from seeing their loved ones in person.
“For those families who have someone who is not positive, it gives them an idea. The numbers tell you what is the likelihood you’re going to be exposed,” said Leming.
Nearby Numbers
The situation just 30 miles to the south in Carthage is vastly different for families seeking information about nursing and senior facilities.
One non-caretaker staff member at the Carthage Healthcare Center tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April. That facility immediately notified families. Taylor Pittman, spokesman for SLP Operations LLC, said transparency has always been important for their company.
“We know this is a very challenging and scary situation for our residents, their families and our employees,” she said in a statement. “From the very beginning of this crisis, we made it our mission at Carthage Healthcare Center to be transparent and available to our residents and their loved ones around the clock. The same level of comfort and care that we give our own families is what we strive to provide for our employees, residents and their families every single day.”
Meanwhile, both Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center and Panola Nursing and Rehabilitation have regularly-updated case counts publicly posted on their websites for both residents and staff members. Both facilities list the number of positive cases, the number of negative tests, the number of pending tests and the number of deaths for both residents and employees.
Briarcliff has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, with at least 56 active cases and six deaths as of Friday. The facility said it felt it was important to be transparent about the virus’s spread.
“In an effort to communicate transparently with our residents, our families, our staff, and the community, Briarcliff elected to place the COVID-19 banner on our website to show how the virus has affected our residents and staff,” the company said in a statement. “While doing so isn’t a federal, state, or local mandate, we believe that it is the right thing to do.”
Pat Souter, a lawyer who represents health care institutions and oversees health care studies at Baylor University’s law school, said Texas entities were correctly following state law by not releasing detailed information. Other states providing such details “may not have the same level of protections,” he said, “or determined that such release was permissible under an exception to their laws.”
In Gregg County, myriad responses were given depending on the nursing home.
The first confirmed coronavirus cases in a Gregg County nursing home were reported Wednesday with six cases linked to Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Longview and two other cases tied to assisted living facilities that were not identified.
The News-Journal reached out to Gregg County nursing, assisted living and rehab facilities to ask if they have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Administrators at several facilities, including Highland Pines, didn’t return phone calls or voice messages requesting comment. Other facilities, such as Parkview at Hollybrook and Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Center, declined to say if they had any cases and cited federal privacy laws.
Directors at Summer Meadows nursing home, Buckner Westminster Place, Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Heritage at Longview Health and Rehabilitation, Gilmer Nursing and Rehabilitation, Longview Hill Nursing and Rehab, Alpine House, Colonial Village, Hawkins Creek assisted living, Arbor Grace Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Treviso Transitional Care all said their facilities have no confirmed cases.
“We are completely, honestly COVID free,” said Treviso Activities Director and Coordinator Jason Baker.
Longview Hill Assistant Administrator Ross Bradfield said, “We’ve been very fortunate. At this time, we have not had any cases.”
Buckner Retirement Services is providing updated information concerning COVID-19 on its website at bucknerretirement.org . Anyone can go to the page, click a popup that appears in the bottom right corner of the page and find a chart that lists the number of cases or persons under investigation (PUI) at any of its six facilities, including Westminster Place in Longview.
“We’ve got full transparency,” Buckner International Media Relations Director Chris Ruth said. “So, for instance, if we were to have a person under investigation, we would update that timeline with the date that the person — resident or staff — was designated as a person under investigation test pending, and then once we found out the results of the test, we would update it with that.”
Policies/Guidelines
Federal privacy law only creates minimum standards, agreed I. Glenn Cohen, who directs Harvard University’s Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology and Bioethics. But he said best practices encourage transparency during public health emergencies.
The Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas wrote to state officials Wednesday that they had wrongly interpreted state law, saying the health commission had taken “a position without legal precedent.”
Advocates, families and more than 60 state lawmakers, including members of both parties, also urged Gov. Greg Abbott to identify facilities and their number of cases, overruling privacy laws in the public interest during a national health crisis.
New guidelines announced this month will require nursing homes, which are funded by public insurance programs and regulated by the federal government, to inform residents and their families within 12 hours of a COVID-19 case, as well as notify the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. health administrators have not said when that will take effect. The rules also would not apply to assisted living centers, which are paid for privately and overseen by the state.