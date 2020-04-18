Bear Creek Smoke House made two special deliveries Friday to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall delivering catered meals to the hospital staff.
Fidelity Communication’s in Marshall paid for the meals, with Bear Creek preparing and delivering them at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 120 hospital staff members.
Traci Rogers Event and Catering Coordinator for Bear Creek Smokehouse, said that though they had to close the store and in room food options, they are still open for catering orders.
Rogers said that on Thursday Alpine Church of Christ also placed a catering order with the store for 190 meals for the staff at Longview Regional Hospital.
“Our owners, Robbie and Tracy Shoults, are members of that church and they were asked because the church really wanted to work to help feed the staff there,” Rogers said.
She said that any company is welcome to place orders with Bear Creek, for themselves or someone else. All orders must be a minimum of 25 servings and are for delivery, in individually packaged orders only.
For more information businesses can contact Rogers at trogers@bearcreeksmokehouse.com or at (903)702-7946.