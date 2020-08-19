Staff Reports
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday during his daily update.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began sits at 757, resulting in 35 fatalities, 656 recoveries and 66 remaining active cases.
STATEWIDE
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Wednesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,517,189 tests had been administered across the state.
A total of 557,256 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
Of those, a total of 10,559 have resulted in death and 424,685 have recovered, for a total of 122,012 active cases.