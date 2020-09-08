Harrison County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 13 recoveries in the county, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 26.
Harrison County has seen a total of 823 cases of the virus as of Tuesday, with 762 recoveries and 35 fatalities.
The state will be providing testing tomorrow at the Marshall Convention Center, free of charge, open to anyone, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary and a cell phone is required since results will be returned via text message. Symptoms are not required.
MARSHALL ISD
On Tuesday, Marshall ISD reported another recovery from Marshall Junior High School leaving only a single active case in the school district, also at the junior high school.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Texas health officials reported on Tuesday that there were 1,416 new coronavirus cases in the state and 61 additional deaths due to COVID-19.
There have been 640,370 total confirmed cases in the state and 13,553 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The health department reported 74,829 estimated active cases in Texas right now, and that an estimated 553,409 people have recovered.