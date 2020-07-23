Although the National Guard free mobile testing service has ended for Harrison County, the TDEM has now made free testing available for all, at a site in Gregg County, health officials said.
“We have reached out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management about a free COVID testing site in Harrison county. At this time they gave us the information about the free testing available in Gregg County that is open to anyone and not limited to Gregg county residents,” said Jennifer Hancock, executive director of Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
She said TDEM will update health authorities if a free testing site becomes available, again, in Harrison County.
Meanwhile, the free COVID-19 testing in Gregg County opened on Wednesday at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex, and will continue for several weeks.
“The drive-up testing is free to the public, and organizers are preparing to conduct about 300 tests daily,” said Hancock.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Monday through Saturday.
“Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing,” Hancock advised.
“This is not an antibody test,” she noted.
Registration is required and can be done either online or in person.
“A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number or email address available where they can receive their results,” said Hancock.
Those participating are asked to enter the Longview Convention Complex from the 100 Grand Blvd. entrance and follow the signs to the testing area.
Online registration can be completed at: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2731
According to the city of Longview, the testing will be conducted by private vendor Honu on behalf of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the City of Longview and Gregg County Emergency Management.