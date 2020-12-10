Free oral COVID-19 testing will be offered Friday, Dec. 11, at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. S., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The testing will be conducted as drive-through and results are expected within 48-96 hours,” city of Marshall officials noted.
Residents can register in advance for the saliva-based testing on the website, DOCSHealthTesting.com.
“This test requires that you do not eat or drink anything fifteen minutes before your test for an accurate result,” city officials said.
County Judge Chad Sims noted before that residents may also visit the website, www.gogettested.com, to find where the Texas Emergency Management group is testing on any given day.
MARION COUNTY CASES
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported six active cases for the county, on Thursday. Of the cumulative total of 189 positive cases the county has had, 17 have resulted in fatalities, and 166 have been recoveries.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS, Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information,” said LaFleur. “We report what we are given by DSHS.
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
The county judge urged residents to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested prayer for those who have been impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,’ Judge LaFleur said. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District reported two new active cases on Thursday. The active cases included one at Marshall Junior High School and one at David Crockett Elementary.
“We had five recoveries,” David Weaver, MISD public information officer said.
The recoveries included one at MJHS, two at Marshall High School, and two at Price T. Young Elementary.
“We are now at 41 active cases,” said Weaver, noting that figure is down from 44 on Dec. 9. MISD has a cumulative total of 118 recoveries.
The district’s cumulative total of those who have been in quarantine (from either an active case or those in close contact with an active case) is 404 students and 32 staff members.