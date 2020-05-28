Although Governor Greg Abbott announced in April that along with the first phase of his plan to reopen Texas, libraries were allowed to open based on local city’s discretion, the city of Marshall remains hesitant still a month later to reopen the local library.
Library Director Anna Lane said that they do not know yet when the library will be permitted to go back to regular operations, but that the decision will be made by city management.
“Our reopening will hinge on when city management feels we can do so in a manner that doesn’t jeopardize the health and safety of our patrons and staff. When that will be is hard to predict,” Lane said.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that the city is focused on making the decision to open the library based on whats best for the health and safety of the community.
“The opening of the Marshall Public Library will be based on the judgment of city management,” Nickerson said. “Our actions must protect all library visitors, especially our valued senior patrons.”
Along with the uncertain future of the library reopening, comes the cancellation of a number of the library’s scheduled summer plans.
Events, such as the Wildlife on the Move show scheduled at the library, for June 26 have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The future of the 2020 annual summer reading program is also uncertain, and not operating at the moment according to Lane.
“We don’t have any plans yet for a summer reading program given the circumstances,” Lane said.
Nickerson said that the future of library employees who were furloughed due to financial affects to the city from the COVID-19 virus are also still uncertain at this time.
No potential date or timeline for the return of any furloughed city employees has been provided by the city.