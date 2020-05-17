Senator John Cornyn’s office recently announced another round of federal grants awarded locally to Genesis Prime Care, doing business as the East Texas Border Clinic here in Marshall.
Genesis will receive a $990,716 federal grant to expand telehealth capabilities at its seven sites throughout rural northeast Texas Coryn announced this week.
Charlotte Mitchell, marketing director with Genesis Prime Care said that the additional funding provides supports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus disease,
“The mission of Genesis PrimeCare is to positively impact the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” Mitchell said.
She said that along with necessary expenses to purchase, administer, and expand capacity for testing to monitor and suppress COVID-19 the money will also be used to help provide comprehensive primary health care, pediatric care, and behavioral health services through video and voice telehealth consults, and Internet-connected remote patient monitoring and treatment of our patient population in the North East Texas area.
Coryn’s office said that the grant, which comes from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will allow monitoring and treatment expansions to serve low-income and underserved patients.
“Congress passed the CARES Act with resources to expand telehealth so that Texans can stay home and receive care, protecting both patients and providers,” Cornyn said. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to telehealth in East Texas.”
Genesis PrimeCare, was awarded another federal grant for $1.3 million federal to aid in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus earlier this year.
For more information on Genesis go to www.GenesisPrimeCare.org