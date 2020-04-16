In times of difficulties throughout history, cinema and movie theaters have always been a source of comfort and escapism. With social distancing policies in place currently going to a theater to see a movie is not a possibility. However, getting tasty snacks and supporting a local business still is.
Marshall Cinema, located at 1901 East Travis Street, is offering their drinks, snacks and fresh popcorn each night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
With Governor Greg Abbott shutting down businesses to essential services only on March 19, the movie theaters in Marshall and throughout the country have taken a hit.
“We went from serving 1,000 to 2,000 people to a quarter of that,” Manager Ernest Esquivel said.
Offering a full-service concession stand each day is helping the local business at least recover a fraction of that cost.
“It’s been very popular and everyone is obeying the social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart,” he said. “Most of the time we just have single individuals coming in to get concessions.”
If families want to call ahead and place their concession stand order, Esquivel said that was another welcome option. Orders can be placed by calling 903-935-3351.
The cinema has been over for more than 25 years and the staff is confident that social distancing guidelines will pass and things can return to normal.
When that happens, the theater has a unique safety advantage since each of the six theaters has its own air condition/heating unit.
Anyone wanting to purchase concessions can simply stop by the cinema to get the goodies.
“We hope that the concession stand items might make watching movies at home seem a little bit more like a cinema experience,” he said.