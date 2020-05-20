As several local gyms reopened on Monday, following the COVID-19 shutdown, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall’s LifeCenter is remaining closed, at this time.
“We are evaluating all aspects of what safely opening the fitness center should look like,” said GSMC spokesperson Will Knous.
“However, we do not anticipate reopening on or around May 18,” he said. “Being part of a larger system like Christus Health makes our medically integrated fitness centers unique in East Texas. As such, we feel an enormous responsibility to ensure all protocols are properly vetted for the public’s safety and our associates.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 6 executive order allowed gyms, exercise facilities and classes to reopen on Monday, May 18, at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the gym or exercise facility; provided, however, that locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed, but restrooms may open.
“Unfortunately, the state’s guidelines for reopening fitness centers are impractical to implement in our facilities at this time — limited capacity, closed showers, closed locker rooms, sanitizing equipment after each person, and no group exercise,” said Knous.
“As such, The Marshall LifeCenter fitness area will remain closed until further notice; outpatient therapy and rehabilitation are open and caring for patients,” he said.
According to its website, christushealth.org, the Christus Good Shepherd Life Center is a medically-integrated wellness center where health care and fitness merge to help people live healthier happier lives.
The LifeCenter boasts 24,000 square feet of specially designed space for the delivery of medical, educational and fitness programs and is designed to offer the community two paths of wellness.
The facility includes 24-hour access (with a personal key and live security monitoring by our experienced security team); TechnoGym Cardio equipment with monitors and TV access; free weights; an aerobics studio; and an indoor track.
While the fitness area remains closed, Knous said all memberships continue to be on hold, and no dues are being applied to accounts, at this time.
“Our teams are so grateful to have the continued support of this community, and they love seeing the members continuing their at-home health journey,” he said.