HALLSVILLE — Spring is in the air and the city of Hallsville Park will now be open back up to the public beginning Monday, city officials announced this week.
The city park, located at 100 North Central Central Street in Hallsville, will re-open to the public on Monday after being closed since early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the park will re-open, there are rules that guests to the park must follow, including the park have no more than 10 guests on the playground equipment at a time, city officials posted on Facebook this week.
“In conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines, we ask that there only be 10 people on the playground at one time,” the post read. “I know this is an inconvenience but this is an attempt to ensure the safety of everyone.”
Visitors to the park must also maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft. away from other parties or individuals.
Users to the park might recognize some new additions from the Hallsville Sesquicentennial event, including the new Fort Crawford Pavilion, the Lion’s Club Pavilion, the Railroad Depot Pavilion and the Tommy Pool Odeum stage area.
In addition, the park is set to receive more upgrades to go along with the new playground equipment added last year.
“We continue to make upgrades in the park and are currently working on the landscaping,” city officials said. “The next step is to add 10 sturdy but decorative trash receptacles around the park. Also, 12 new benches are being manufactured for the park. We hope to have these items installed in the very near future.”