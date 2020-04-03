HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD staff members are daily packing up supplies and heading to 10 satellite locations to make sure students continue to stay fed and continue learning during school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
The staff are daily preparing free breakfasts, lunches, as well as educational material packets for the district’s students in order to keep them fed and learning during the school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott this week ordered all state schools to remain closed through at least May 4 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harrison county and one death related to the virus.
In order to keep students busy and taken care of and financially help parents and caregivers, Hallsville ISD sends out 10 buses each morning to sit for about an hour at two different locations each.
Parents or students can go up to the buses and receive their free meals. The daily learning packets are currently for grades pre-kindergarten through third grade but additional grades for older students will be added next week.
Hallsville ISD staff and community members have been collecting supplies for the district’s annual Backpack Program and those filled backpacks, full of food for home and other essential items, will be available for those students at the bus pick up locations on Friday. The buses will not be on location on Good Friday. For a complete list of bus locations and times, visit the district’s website at www.hisd.com.