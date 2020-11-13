HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD officials on Friday canceled the Bobcats' Friday night football game against Mt. Pleasant High School, due to cases of COVID-19 among Hallsville High School students.
Hallsville High School will take a two point forfeit on Friday night's game against Mt. Pleasant High School since it was the team that canceled the game, Hallsville High School Head Football Coach Tommy Allison said Friday.
"We had a case of COVID so we requested the cancel," Allison said Friday.
The Bobcats' game next week against Nacogdoches High School could also be in jeopardy, depending on the results of the contact tracing that is still ongoing.
The Friday forfeit of the district game now leaves Hallsville High School with an 0-4 district record and an 0-6 overall record for the season.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said Friday the Hallsville ISD football program, along with the assistance of local Texas Department of State Health Services representatives made the decision to cancel the game.
The cancellation is the first this season for a Harrison County high school football team due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, there are eight total students and four total staff members within the district that have active COVID-19 cases, Collum said. Of those total cases, six students and two staff were confirmed positive this week.
Collum said the district does not currently any campuses closed due to COVID-19.
"We are currently evaluating this decision based on our numbers and impact to our staff and students," Collum said Friday. "At this time, no campuses have been closed."