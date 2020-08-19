HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD officials on Tuesday reported the district's first case of COVID-19 in a Hallsville Junior High School student, according to a letter sent to the campus' parents from Princpal Amy Whittle.
The Hallsville Junior High School student was last reported on campus on Friday and district officials said in the letter to parents that those in the same classroom with the student were being notified, though the student's identity will not be revealed.
"In keeping with Hallsville ISD's practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present in your student's classes at Hallsville Junior High School on Friday," the letter reads. "Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her."
District officials said in the letter the COVID-19 positive student did not come into "close contact" with students or staff.
"Operations at Hallsville Junior High School will continue as usual and we will keep you apprised of any further updates," the letter read.
The Center for Disease Control and the Texas Education Agency define "close contact" as living in the same household, caring for a sick individual or being within 6 ft. of a sick individual for 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering.