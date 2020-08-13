HARLETON — Harleton ISD officials on Tuesday reported the district's first student case of COVID-19 confirmation on what was the district's second day of the 2020-21 school year.
"Harleton ISD has been notified that a student in (Harleton) Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19," Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Tuesday in a post on the district's Facebook page.
The case confirmation is the first for a student from a Harrison county school district that has begun its school year.
Jefferson ISD officials reported a case of a COVID-19 positive student on Monday, a week ahead of the district beginning its 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17. The student had been on campus for extra-curricular activities prior to the start of the school year.
Ratcliff said on Tuesday the elementary campus has been deeply sanitized, following the news of the positive COVID-19 confirmation.
"Harleton Elementary School has been deeply sanitized and all district employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing," he said. "Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is Aug. 23."
Ratcliff said any student or staff member who begins exhibiting symptoms should contact their doctor and notify their district administrator.
The district also released a memo stating the district's policy for notifying individuals who might have had "close contact" with the COVID-19 confirmed student.
"As soon as the school district is notified of a positive COVID-19 case for an individual that was on campus, the district will immediately begin to contact all parents of students that 'may' have had close contact with the positive individual," the memo stated. "This way, parents can make the best determination for their child(ren) for the following day of school. This phone call notification of 'possible' close contact will be made on the same day as the school district being notified of a positive case, no matter the time of day that the school district notification is received. The district-wide notification is required, but will be followed up with a phone call if your child may have been affected."
The district stated federal law prevents them from identifying any individual who is confirmed with COVID-19.
"The district is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed," Ratcliff said. "We hope for a successful recovery for our Harleton ISD student."
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Ratcliff or the district's COVID-19 Response Coordinator Shannon Hearron at 903-235-3596.