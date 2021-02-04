HARLETON — Harleton ISD officials announced late Wednesday the district's elementary school will switch to virtual learning only, beginning Friday and running through next Thursday, due to a large number of students out on COVID-19 quarantine.
The Harleton Elementary School students are out of school today as teachers took a work day Thursday to prepare for remote learning.
Beginning Friday, elementary school students only will begin online learning from home and continue that online learning through next Thursday. Next Friday, the elementary school students only will be out of school again as the school uses its extra minutes built into the calendar year as a half day holiday.
Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said Thursday the entire district was set to have a half day of school next Friday before students are released for their winter break the week of Feb. 8-12, but instead of the elementary students coming back from remote learning for that half day next Friday, they will use their extra minutes built into the calendar year to take it off as a half day holiday.
Harleton Elementary School Principal Traci Jones said Wednesday the reason for the campus switching to remote learning only is due to a high number of students out on quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Harleton Junior High School and Harleton High School students will continue with on campus learning as usual.