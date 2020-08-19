HARLETON — Harleton and Marshall ISDs recently announced additional COVID-19 confirmations at their districts, both involving students.
The cases are the second for both districts since the 2020-21 school year began.
"We were notified (Tuesday) that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19," Harleton ISD officials posted on the district's Facebook page on Tuesday. "High school administration are doing contact tracing as we speak. If your child may have had close contact with the student, you will be notified this evening. Please understand that we cannot discuss the student’s identity."
At Marshall ISD, a student at the Marshall Early Childhood Center was confirmed COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.
"After review it has been determined that the student was in close contact as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency with 14 students in their class, a teacher and instructional aide," Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said on Wednesday in a statement. "The 14 students and two staff were placed in the designated campus isolation area immediately upon receipt of the positive test (Wednesday) morning. MECC notified parents of the students directly, and per district protocol those students and staff are now required to quarantine for 10 days."
Weaver said the classroom is in the process of being deep cleaned, as well as the isolation room and both will be closed for 24 hours.
"A notification letter regarding this information has been sent via e-mail to all MECC parents upon confirmation that the affected students parents had been notified via a phone call," he said. "Parents who did not receive a personal phone call from MECC this morning regarding this information, your student has been determined not to have been exposed or in close contact with this case. However, any MECC parent who feels it necessary to have their child self-quarantine may do so for up to 10 days as an excused absence. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students."
“Close contact” is defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency as the following:
Living in the same household
Caring for a sick person with COVID-19
Being within six feet of a sick person with the virus for at least 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering (mask)
Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person
Weaver said the remaining MECC campus and classes will continue as usual.