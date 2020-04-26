HARLETON — A Harleton ranch owner teamed up with Texas Barrel Chasers on Saturday to host the first of a new series of social distance barrel races, “Quarantine Can Chasing 2020,” for area riders.
Horse Crazy Crazy Ranch owner Charleen Flanigan said Saturday’s event was a success with an almost full roster and despite a call to law enforcement from a neighbor, the race went off without a hitch.
“We had a neighbor call the police but they came out and everything was fine so we were good,” Flanagan said. “We have only ten riders here at a time and everyone stays in their trailers until it’s time for their run or exhibition and when they’re done, they leave. We are social distancing and it’s just a rider and their horse so we’re fine.”
The event was the first of its kind in the area and meant to get riders back on their horses and chasing cans after more than a month in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today is just about getting everybody back outside,” Flanagan said. “The kids are having fun too getting outside, barrel racing. It’s just you and your horse.”
With a perfect sunny sky on Saturday, the event pulled in a total of about 45 competitors throughout the whole day.
“We’ve had some people come from as far as Beaumont,” Flanagan said.
The ranch is hosting a second social distance barrel race coming up on Saturday with the same rules. Interested participants can sing up on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/239346920781490/ or by following Texas Barrel Chasers on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Texas-Barrel-Chasers-107137327286296/
On Saturday, Flanigan collected toys for CASA to be given to children in foster care as part of the race sign up.
Flanagan normally adopts wild mustangs that she rescues from the Federal Bureau of Land Management.
“They’re shut down right now and I can’t go get any more horses from captivity from them in Oklahoma until June after they open back up so we are doing these barrel racing events for now,” she said.
With thousands of wild mustangs in captivity from the FBLM’s round up of wild mustangs, many never make it out of the small pens they are rounded up into but Flanagan is trying to save as many horses as possible one by one.
“I pick them up from Oklahoma, bring them here and they’re already vetted and gelded then I begin working with them and training them,” Flanigan said. “Once they’re ready, they can be adopted for $125. I’m kind of like the Humane Society for wild mustangs — I run the Mustang Heritage Foundation.”
Flanagan said the mustangs make wonderful horses and owners are able to train them to their personal preference.
“We’re having an all mustang event here in November,” she said. “The 2020 Mustang Omoksee Challenge.”
The event invites mustang owners to show off their horse’s skills for a chance at some prize money. Flanagan will also have new mustangs ready for adoption at the event.
For more information about the event or to learn about Flanagan’s Mustang Heritage Foundation, visit the Horse Crazy Crazy Ranch Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Horse-Crazy-Crazy-364110204200665