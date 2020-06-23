Both Harrison and Marion Counties had new COVID-19 cases to report on Tuesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted that the county was notified of four new cases and two more recoveries.
Sims said the cumulative total of positive cases for the county is now at 281. Of those, 26 have been fatalities, and 187 have been recoveries for a current total of 68 active cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Marion County of an additional two positive cases of COVID-19.
Over the weekend, on Sunday, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported two more recoveries.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” said LaFleur.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 242 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,805,642 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 120,370 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,220 have resulted in death and 70,714 have recovered, for a total of 47,436 active cases.