Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that last week the county added an additional 121 new cases of COVID-19 to its cases count.
"Looking at the trend of average new cases per day, it's possible that we are seeing the top of this latest surge in cases," Sims said.
Along with new cases, the county also saw a rise in hospitalization from the virus, up to 89 percent from 69 percent last week. However, the county has still not seen any additional deaths due to the virus.
"I'm aware of a number of individuals who have had recent cases of Covid. While the symptoms are no fun, they have all recovered very well," Sims said, "Get tested if you aren't feeling well and go see your doctor if you have a significant symptoms. Early treatment seems to be the best way to prevent severe cases."
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas during the past week by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University rose again to 84,417, with 115 deaths recorded. Both numbers are up modestly compared to what was reported the previous week.
However, lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state continue to rise steadily, with 3,007 reported by the Department of State Health Services. That’s up 22 percent from the previous week and more than double what was reported a month ago.