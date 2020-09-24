Harrison County reported two new COVID-19 cases and two more recoveries on Thursday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 882 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 806 recoveries and 41 are considered active cases.
MISD
Also on Thursday, Marshall Independent School District reported one new case at William B. Travis Elementary School, bringing the total of overall active cases at MISD campuses to five.
In addition to the new case at Travis, two cases remain active at Marshall Early Childhood Center, and two remain active at Marshall High School.
School administrators advised that the positive case at Travis was that of an employee. The employee has not been on campus since Monday, Sept. 21. Test results were confirmed on Thursday.
Administrators informed parents that after a review to determine the possibilities for potential exposure on campus, it has been determined that the employee did not remove their face covering during the day and was not in close contact with fellow students or MISD employees as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Texas Education Agency.
“While we do not have reason to believe that anyone currently at WBT has been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of this positive case, any student at WBT will be excused and allowed to self-quarantine and receive virtual instruction for up to 10 consecutive days,” principal Tamekia Johnson wrote in a letter to parents.
“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students,” she said.
Of the cumulative total of 10 cases for MISD campuses, five have been recoveries, which include one recovery at MECC, two recoveries at MHS and two recoveries at Marshall Junior High School.