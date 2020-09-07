Harrison County saw one new case of the Corona virus on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county up to 34.
Over the weekend the county saw no new cases reported Saturday or Sunday, with four cases and eight total recoveries on Friday, which dropped the active number of cases within the county.
Harrison County has seen a total of 818 cases of the virus as of Monday, with 749 recoveries and 35 fatalities.
Texas health officials reported on Saturday that there were 2,800 new coronavirus cases in the state and 64 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There have been 638,310 total confirmed cases in the state and 13,472 deaths, up from 635,315 cases and 13,408 deaths on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The health department reported 81,426 estimated active cases in Texas right now, and that an estimated 543,412 people have recovered.
Judge Chad Sims warned the community on Facebook that now is not the time to begin to be complacent, even with active cases in Harrison County consistently dropping.
“Avoiding crowds, keeping your hands clean and wearing a mask will help keep our numbers low. With the fall flu season coming, we need to be even more diligent,” Sims said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.