Harrison County Airport was one of several East Texas airports awarded a federal grant for economic relief, following the economic distress caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation,” U.S. Senator John Cornyn recently announced.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 and includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant awarded to Harrison County was announced this month.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in East Texas who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
Of the $2.7 million in coronavirus relief funds for East Texas, Harrison County Airport received $69,000. Although the novel coronavirus fortunately hasn’t had a great impact on the operations of the noncommercial airport, County Judge Chad Sims said the funds will certainly be a great help in addressing some dire needs.
“We’re thankful for Senator Cornyn for his support,” Judge Sims said. “With this grant, there are some improvements we would like to make out there that would help with the feasibility of it.”
Some of the improvements the county would like to tackle include the removal of trees that currently sits on private property and the removal of fencing that sits on city property.
“One thing we need to do is remove some trees and fencing to allow for the night-time approach, if you can make an instrument approach at night,” explained Sims. “Right now you’re not supposed to do it because of the encroachment (of trees).”
Sims said they’d also like to update the Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS).
“We need to replace that at some point, and that’s not cheap,” he said.
The county judge said the airport is also in need of fencing around the property to keep wildlife out. The parking lot and driveway also needs resurfacing. The county would also like to do some renovations to the terminal to make it more appealing.
“The $69,000 will give us a start,” Judge Sims said. “We’re grateful for any help and certainly we can improve the usefulness of the airport.”
Other East Texas airports that received funding included facilities in Tyler, Longview and Panola County. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler was granted the most with $1.2 million. Longview’s East Texas Regional Airport was next with $1.1 million; and Panola County-Sharpe Field Airport in Carthage received $20,000.
For other area airports, Athens Municipal, Fox Stephens Field-Gilmer Municipal Airport, Gladewater Municipal Airport and the Nacogdoches A L Mangham Jr Regional Airport all received $30,000.
Lufkin’s Angelina County Airport and Jacksonville’s Cherokee County Airport were both awarded $69,000.