Harrison County has seen an average of four new cases per day with 28 cases over the past seven days, according to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
"We have had no new fatalities reported but our active case count is climbing. Many areas across the nation are beginning to see a resurgence in new cases. I've been told that Shreveport does have some confirmed cases of the Delta variant," Sims said. "Harrison County being mostly rural seems to lag the national average by a few weeks so let's not be complacent. Please be cautious and mindful about protecting yourself and those around you."
Vaccination data from Harrison County from the Texas Department of State Health Services website (DSHS) lists the following vaccination percentages:
- Population 12 and over vaccinated with at least one dose: 35.10%
- Population 12 and over fully vaccinated: 31.03%
- Population 65 and over vaccinated with at least one dose: 62.73%
- Population 65 and over fully vaccinated: 57.39%
STATE
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services stated as of Monday Texas added 889 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new fatality in the past week.
This brings the state’s total case count up to 2,557,197, with an additional 144 likely cases of the virus reported.
For daily updated case numbers for the state and Harrison County go to www.dshs.texas.gov/.