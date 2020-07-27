Harrison County has averaged about nine new COVID-19 cases per day, this month, according to County Judge Chad Sims. On Monday, the county saw six new cases and two recoveries.
“In June, we averaged two new cases per day,” Judge Sims advised in his daily 4 p.m. update, Monday.
“In July we've averaged nine new cases per day so far. Right now, I'm celebrating every time our new case count is below nine,” he said. “That means that our rate of increase is beginning to slow.”
Over the weekend, on Saturday, the county was notified of nine new cases and six recoveries. On Sunday, the county reported five new cases.
Of the county’s cumulative total of 578 positive cases, 33 have ended in death, 366 have been recoveries and 179 are considered active cases.
According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, of the 578 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 387 are residents within the city of Marshall and 191 live out in the county. A total of 348 have been female and 230 are male.
Additionally, 220 of the cumulative total have been from long-term care facilities. Long-term care facilities currently have just 24 active cases.
Judge Sims urged all to continue safety measures to control the spread of the virus.
“Let's all continue to do our part to slow the spread, get the numbers on the decline and get our lives back to normal,” he said.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported one new case of the coronavirus.
“Our total cumulative cases are now at 117 with eight fatalities, 33 recoveries, and 76 active cases,” said LaFleur. “Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:30 p.m., Monday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,428,882 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 385,923 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 5,713 have resulted in death and 229,107 have recovered, for a total of 146,836 active cases.