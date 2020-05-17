Nearly two months after closing to the public due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the Harrison County Courthouse and sub-courthouses are set to reopen, with restrictions in place, on Monday, May 18.
“It’ll still be pretty limited,” County Judge Chad Sims announced at this past Wednesday’s county commissioners court meeting.
“We’re not wanting a large crowd in there; we’ll still be practicing our social distancing, that kind of thing and we do require masks in the courthouse for our guests,” he said. “If you don’t have one, we’ll have some available there when you enter.”
The county judge said masks will be required inside of the courthouse for the safety of the staff and public. He asks residents to please be patient and considerate as county officials try to maintain an orderly flow of traffic into the offices.
“We’re not just going to let everybody in all at once,” he said. “If our offices get crowded, we’ll ask them to wait outside and we’ll have lines marked on the sidewalk so they’ll (be able to social distance).”
“But we want them to come in there and get helped,” he said.
“Our security desk at the front door will regulate the number of customers in the offices so we don’t get into a crowded situation,” said Sims.
Residents are also encouraged to continue to handle business online or via mail to help maintain safety.
“We still ask that you attempt to handle any business online or through the mail if possible,” Judge Sims said. “If not, we are happy to help.”
Tax Office
For the county tax office, Tax Collector/Assessor Veronica King, advised that the number of customers will be limited in the office. She said customers should also expect changes and modifications to promote physical distancing.
“The Waskom tax office will not open until Wednesday, May 20,” King informed.
King said the drop off box stationed outside of the courthouse will still be available for use when the courthouse reopens.
“I recommend residents continue to mail in their registration and tax payments or use the drop box located on the outside of the building,” she said.
“The 60-day waiver is still effective until normal business hours resume for TxDMV (Department of Motor Vehicles),” King added.
Payments for registration renewals, title transfers, and property tax may be mailed to: Harrison County Tax Office PO Box 967 Marshall, TX 75671.
County Clerk
The county clerk’s office posted a notice that the office will be limiting operations to four people — at all times — to help maintain social distancing.
“We are really excited to reopen,” County Clerk Liz James said this past Friday.
“We are requesting to wear masks in the office when they come in,” she added. “I just want everybody to feel safe.”
James said her office is allowing the title companies – Central Title, Marshall Title and US Title — to come in on Monday.
She said her staff is ready to serve.
“Everybody in my office is excited and ready,” said James. “I have a wonderful staff. They take care of the public.”
Masks on hand
In addition to the reopening discussion, the commissioners court also approved at Wednesday’s meeting a $2,975 payment to Azalea Surgical Products Inc. for the purchase of 1,500 MT-1 surgical masks and 500 KN95 masks.
“We have used those for county employees and other requests that we’ve (had) from around the county,” said Sims.
The commissioners court initially approved the ratification for the masks on April 24. Sims said last week’s action was a formal approval of that April 24 ratification.
Sims noted that the masks have been used by not only county staff, but others in need such as volunteer fire departments, nursing homes, a home health facility and linemen with Panola-Harrison electric company.
“So as we’ve (become) aware of needs, we’ve been using those masks to meet those needs,” the county judge told the News Messenger. “We’ve been getting some more along the way.
“We’ll have a limited amount at the door of the courthouse. I have no idea how many people will come up Monday. We have more than enough for a week or two, but I’m hopeful that people will bring their own mask,” he said, reiterating the mask requirement.
The county’s human resources director, Velma McGlothin, noted at the commissioners court meeting that her office has bagged up about 150 masks in preparation of the reopening.
“I’m taking some down to the security desk on Monday when we open up, so any citizen that does not have masks, we have some available for them,” she said.