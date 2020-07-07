From staff reports
Harrison county COVID-19 cases jumped with 46 new cases throughout the weekend, according to Harrison county Judge Chad Sims who reported 20 new cases on Monday and 26 new cases reported from Saturday and Sunday.
Sims said of the 20 new cases reported on Monday, 10 were from long-term care facilities.
“We are seeing significant community spread in addition to the long-term care facilities,” Sims said on Monday. “Please be extra vigilant in personal hygiene and use the facial covering to protect others.“
Monday’s totals bring the county back above 100 active cases to 106. The county has had 374 total cases reported, 30 of which were fatal and 238 which recovered from the virus.
The county’s numbers could jump more in the coming week with another round of free testing coming up Thursday at Marshall Convention Center.
“On Thursday, we will have walk-up testing at the Marshall Convention Center,” Sims said. “It’s free to the public.”
The free testing will be walk-up style testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening. Patients will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.
Free testing is also available Tuesday at Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, located at 1803 Pine Tree Road in Longview.