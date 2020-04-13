The number of Harrison County COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, cases almost doubled in one day on Monday, according to a Facebook post by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims Monday afternoon.
The number of cases is now at 31 in Harrison county after jumping to 16 cases throughout Easter weekend and then adding an additional 15 confirmed cases on Monday - the single most cases announced in one day for the county.
"We've had a large increase today in our total COVID-19 cases," Sims said on Facebook. "Fifteen new cases were reported bringing our total to 31."
The jump in cases on Monday appears to be in mostly female patients aged above 60 years old.
Harrison county also reported its second COVID-19 related death on Monday, though Sims declined to give any information about the victim, including their age range, city of residence, whether they had any underlying health issues, or whether they contracted the virus through travel or community spread.
Executive Director of the Marshall-Harrison County Health District Jennifer Hancock did not return a call for comment on Monday about the COVID-19 related death or the surge in cases.
Harrison county's first COVID-19 related death was reported by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on April 1. The first victim was in the age range above 60 years old and was one of the first confirmed cases of the virus in Harrison county, which was reported as travel related.
The surge in confirmed cases and the additional COVID-19 related death in the county on Monday prompted City of Marshall and county officials to jointly extend emergency disaster declarations from two weeks ago.
The City of Marshall and Harrison County COVID-19 Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency read:
"In a joint effort, the City of Marshall under the direction of Mayor Terri Brown and Harrison County under the authority of County Judge Chad Sims have today, both issued a Second Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease to extend the timeframe to safeguard our community from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Under these amended orders, residents of the City of Marshall and Harrison County are still permitted to perform essential duties for their families; including obtaining medical supplies, visiting a health care provider, obtaining supplies they need to work from home, grocery shopping, engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing, and to perform work defined as an essential service. Citizens at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care."
As of Monday evening, the 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harrison county included 24 cases in Marshall and seven cases in the county. Of the 31 cases, 12 were male and 19 were female. Nine of the 31 cases were in patients aged 20-39, seven were in patients aged 40 to 59 and 15 were in patients aged 60 years old or older.
“We understand the increase in positive COVID 19 cases can be concerning to residents. A number of these positive cases were diagnosed as a result of previously reported positive case investigations. We urge residents to continue to stay home to reduce your risk of exposure,” Hancock was quoted as stating on Sims' Facebook page on Monday.
Total testing data will be released on Wednesday by the Marshall–Harrison County Health District, according to Sims' post.