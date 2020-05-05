Harrison County has been notified of an additional 11 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 157, County Judge Chad Sims reported.
Sims said there’s no additional recoveries or fatalities to report, at this time.
“The state has contacted us and scheduled another round of testing this Friday,” he announced in his daily 4 p.m. update.
The second mobile testing team will be coming to Marshall to offer free COVID-19 tests, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, May 8, at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South.
Governor Greg Abbott announced last month that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT). According to the governor’s office, the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state, providing greater access to medical testing.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Registration opens Thursday, May 7.
Sims made reference of Gov. Abbott’s press conference today in which the governor announcing that beauty salons, barber shops, nail salons and tanning facilities may reopen this Friday.
“These businesses are not required to reopen and may remain closed if they desire,” Sims informed. “The governor said that details about reopening would be made available on his website. He also stated that they are planning to allow gyms to reopen on May 18th with more details on his website also.”
With Harrison County’s daily positive case count continuing to climb, the county judge advised to not take the reopening as an “all clear” sign, but to proceed with caution.
“As more businesses reopen, I urge each of you to continue to wear a mask for your protection and those around you,” he said. “Those who have health issues and are vulnerable should stay home.
Also, “let's all do our part and remember to wash your hands,” Sims urged.