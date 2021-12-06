Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced today that the county’s COVID-19 cases have begun to increase again, with an average of five new cases per day, up from three last week and zero the week before.
“Over the past seven days our new cases have ticked up. While it's not a substantial uptick, we don't want to start a trend,” Sims said.
An additional 35 cases of the virus were reported last week, bringing the active number of cases in Harrison County up to 60.
Nine additional recoveries from COVID-19 were also reported, as well as two new deaths from the virus.
“We might expect an increase in cases during colder weather as many are inside more often. Please take this seriously and protect yourself and those around you,” Sims said, “Please join me in remembering these families who have lost loved ones.”