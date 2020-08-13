Harrison County was notified of 17 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one more recovery.
Of the cumulative total of 731 positive cases, 35 have been fatal, 575 have been recoveries and 121 are considered active cases.
County Judge Chad Sims encouraged residents to take advantage of the free walk-up testing opportunity, offered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, while it’s still available.
“Yesterday, 134 tests were administered at the Convention Center,” Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
He said the testing team plans to still be there on Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Stop by if you need a test before they leave,” said Sims. “I took a test there on Tuesday and got my results (negative) last night. Surprisingly quick!”
MARION COUNTY
In nearby Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur noted that as of Wednesday, Aug. 12, of the cumulative total of 134 cases for the county, nine have ended in death, 112 have been recoveries and 13 are considered active cases.
“Please continue to pray!” said LaFleur.
LaFleur noted that although the county’s current number of active cases is now under the minimum mask requirement, residents are still mandated to wear masks.
“As per Governor Greg Abbott’s orders, we cannot be exempted from his mask mandate until we are 20 or below active cases for 30 consecutive days!” LaFleur advised residents on his Facebook page.
“We are on day (number) two,” he said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:30 p.m., Thursday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,230,763 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 513,575 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 9,289 have resulted in death and 375,760 have recovered, for a total of 128,526 active cases.